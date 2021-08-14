2021 Kia Carnival To Get New Features, Alloys & Corporate Logo

2021 Kia Carnival to likely get a new mid-spec Limousine trim positioned above the existing Prestige variant

A few months ago, Kia Motors India announced that it would be rebranded to Kia India and the 2021 Sonet and Seltos were launched with variant rejigs and the inclusion of the new corporate logo as in the international markets. In addition, the South Korean automaker revealed that it would introduce a brand new model in the early parts of 2022.

It would suspectedly be a premium MPV slotting between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta. It would help in strengthening the brand’s UV lineup and sit below the Carnival. Kia debuted the Carnival across three variants back in early 2020 at the Indian Auto Expo, and a special discount recently brought it well in contention with some variants of the Innova Crysta.

The global markets already have the thoroughly upgraded Carnival with a more modern exterior and interior, and it could reach the Indian shores in the near future. Until then, the lifespan of the existing Carnival would be stretched and a 2021 MY version with notable updates appears to be in the pipeline and it could be launched soon.

Currently, the Kia Carnival is retailed in Premium, Prestige and Limousine trims and it would soon get a mid-spec variant positioned above the Prestige. It will be called the Limousine and the top-of-the-line variant will be rechristened to Limousine Plus. The leaked picture suggests that it would likely debut next month and it makes sense ahead of the festive season.

The 2021 Kia Carnival in its new Limousine trim will feature an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Kia’s UVO Connect, air purifier with virus protection, VIP seats in the second row, separate entertainment screen for the rear occupants, auto anti-glare mirror and so on. It could be offered in multiple seating configurations.

The Limousine Plus, on the other hand, would get newly designed alloy wheels and the new corporate logo would be made available across the range. With no change in performance and mechanical bits, the 2021 Kia Carnival would continue to use the 2.2-litre diesel engine pumping out around 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.