2021 Kia Carnival Revelaed – Top 5 Changes Over Outgoing Model

The current-gen Kia Carnival was launched in the Indian market in February this year, hence, we do not expect the new-gen model to arrive any time before 2022

Kia Motors recently revealed the upcoming new-gen version of the Carnival MPV ahead of its official launch later this year. While the Korean carmaker is yet to reveal the specifications of the updated MPV, the exterior pics reveal a lot of information about the 2021 Carnival.

Here is a list of the top 5 changes that will likely be made to the 2021 Carnival over the outgoing model, which is currently on sale in the Indian market –

1. Exterior Design

The design department is where the upcoming 2021 Carnival stands out. Gone is the curvy front-end, which has been replaced by an upright nose which makes it look like an SUV from the front. The car gets Kia’s signature Tiger Nose grille, along with new sleek LED headlamps with uniquely designed LED DRLs.

The top-end Limousine variant of the Carnival displayed here gets 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels which fit perfectly in the rounded wheel arches. At the rear, the Carnival sports LED tail-lamps which are adjoined by an LED light bar that runs across the boot lid, and houses the Kia emblem in the middle.

2. Dimensions

Kia hasn’t revealed the exact dimensions of the 2021 Carnival, but has confirmed that the MPV’s wheelbase has been increased. With that being said, the previous model’s wheelbase measures 3,060 mm. Increasing the wheelbase will result in more space inside the cabin.

3. Interior Design

While Kia Motors is yet to reveal the interior design and layout of the next-gen Carnival, a test mule of the car was spotted earlier this year, which revealed what its cabin could look like.

The test mule sported a giant single screen mounted on the dashboard, which will house both the touchscreen infotainment system, as well as the instrument cluster. The horizontally stacked free-standing touchscreen is much bigger than the 8-inch infotainment screen seen on the current-gen model.

4. Features

The current-gen Kia Carnival is already packed up to the brim with features, but the new-gen model will likely be getting a whole lot of additional features like improved connectivity tech, multi-zone auto climate control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, sliding electric rear doors, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting and so on.

On the safety front, the new MPV will likely be offered with features like multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, etc. However, we would learn more about the features and safety tech of the 2021 Carnival in the coming weeks.

5. Powertrain

Just like other specifications, Kia is yet to reveal the details about the upcoming model’s powertrains. However, we expect the 2021 Carnival to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines. The current-gen Kia Carnival is offered in India with a sole 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that belts out 202 PS of maximum power, along with 440 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.