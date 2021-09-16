2021 Kia Carnival Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 24.95 Lakh

2021 Kia Carnival gets the addition of new features and the brand’s new corporate logo; powertrain remains the same

Kia India has today announced the launch of the updated Carnival in the domestic market. The Carnival was first introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo and it was the second Kia vehicle to debut in India following the Seltos midsize SUV. Just as the Seltos, the flagship Carnival has been well received amongst customers and it competes against the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

The South Korean auto major has been selling the fourth-generation Carnival with a thoroughly upgraded exterior and interior in the international markets since the second half of last year. However, India continues to have the third-gen MPV and to expand its lifespan, a minor refresh has been applied with notable additions.

Kia introduced the brand’s new corporate logo on the 2021 Seltos and Sonet earlier this year and it has now made its way to the Carnival. The updated Carnival has its prices starting from Rs. 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and it can be reserved through the authorised 300 plus Kia dealerships present across the country or online.

2021 Kia Carnival Variants Ex-Showroom Price Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seater 24,95,000 Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seater 25,15,000 Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seater 29,49,000 Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seater 29,95,000 Kia Carnival Limousine 7 Seater 31,99,000 Kia Carnival Limousine Plus 7 Seater 33,99,000

The 2021 Kia Carnival gets a variant rejigged courtesy of the new Limousine and Limousine+ and thus it can now be had across four trim levels namely Limousine+, Limousine, Prestige, and Premium. Speaking on the launch, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said,

“The refreshed Carnival is a part of Kia’s efforts towards offering customers an exceptional product experience that surpasses all expectations. Since its launch, the Carnival has been able to create a niche for itself in the Indian market and with this product intervention, we plan to provide even greater comfort and convenience to buyers.”

Kia has so far retailed close to 8,000 units of the Carnival domestically and the refresh could help in appealing to more customers. The new Limousine trim gets a slew of premium features over the Prestige such as leatherette seats with leg support in the second row, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with OTA map updates and Kia’s UVO support and ECM mirror.

Elsewhere you could also find a 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment system alongside a smart air purifier with virus protection in the 2021 Kia Carnival Limousine trim. The fully-loaded Limousine+, on the other hand, gains Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio, EPB, ten-way adjustable powered driver seat with ventilation function, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium wood finish, dual 10.1-inch rear-seat entertainment System and TPMS.

Kia also offers a set of 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels on all trim levels and the premium leatherette seats are available on Prestige, Limousine and Limousine+ (with VIP Seats with diamond-shaped quilting). As for the performance, the same 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm is utilised, paired with an eight-speed auto.