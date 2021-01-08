2021 Kia Carnival Launched In Australia From Rs 28.71 Lakh (AUD 50K)

In Australia, the 2021 Kia Carnival will be offered in four different trims, namely S, Si, SLi and Platinum – each with a choice of petrol or diesel powertrain

After revealing a new corporate logo globally earlier this week, Kia Motors has now unveiled the 2021 Carnival for the Australian market. Known as the Sedona in the United States, the MPV/minivan has entered its fourth-gen version, and is underpinned by Hyundai-Kia’s new N3 mid-size platform.

The Korean carmaker is offering the MPV in four different trim levels, namely S, Si, SLi, and Platinum, all of which are available with petrol and diesel engines. As compared to the last-gen version, the 2021 Carnival is a clear step up, in terms of design, technology as well as comfort and luxuries.

Regardless of the trim you opt for, the 2021 Kia Carnival can be had with either a Smartstream 3.5-liter GDI V6 petrol engine producing 290 hp of maximum power, along with 355 Nm of peak torque, or a 2.2-liter CRDI oil burner with a max power output of 198 hp, and a peak torque rating of 440 Nm. Both engines send power to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

On the feature front, the top-end Platinum trim comes equipped with 19-inch black alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, rear occupant alert, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, paddle shifters, dual-tilting and sliding sunroof, eight-way memory seats, rear heated seats, ventilated front seats, LED interior lights and second and third row sunshade blinds.

Also on offer are a12.3-inch infotainment screen, a dual-zone automatic climate control, front parking sensors, privacy glass, smart key with push button start, surround view monitor, powered tailgate, powered sliding doors, eight-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, electrochromic mirror, Safe Exit Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist.

Pricing for the 2021 Carnival in Australia starts from AUD 50,390, which converts to about Rs 28.71 lakh in Indian currency. The top-end Carnival Platinum Diesel variant will set you back by AUD 69,990, i.e. Rs 39.90 lakh. In India, Kia continues to offer the previous-gen version of the Carnival, which is currently priced between Rs 24.95 – 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).