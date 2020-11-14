2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine Variant Unveiled With Roof Box

2021 Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine can be had in seven- and nine-seater layout and is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine

By the middle of this year, Kia unveiled the fourth generation Carnival in its home market of South Korea before expanding its reach to other global markets. It must be noted that the premium MPV entered India in three variants in February 2020 at the Auto Expo and it has been well received among customers. Since it has been only nine months since its debut, the next-gen may only arrive in 2022.

In the meantime, Kia has been expanding the Carnival’s portfolio with the latest addition being the Hi Limousine. It is offered in seven- and nine-seat configurations and has bigger proportions compared to the regular model, as the length has grown by 45 mm to 5,200 mm and height by 305 mm to 2,045 mm due to the fitment of a roof box for more cargo space.

However, the wheelbase length remains at 3,090 mm and the width stands at 1,995 mm. The seven-seater is priced at 62.71 million won while the nine-seat version costs 60.66 million won. The roof box is not a separate port though as it is part of the MPV’s body and leverages more headroom. The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine gets design updates on the outside as well.

It features side steps, the unique emblem on the tailgate, added brake light on the roof structure, front bumper guard for better protection and skid plates. The seven-seater Hi Limousine is more upscale and costlier due to the presence of second-row captain chair arrangement with leg rests, and the final bench row gives space to three occupants.

The nine-seater follows the 2-2-2-3 configurations. The standard safety features available in the Kia Carnival Hi Limousine variant are VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), Brake Assist, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, active cruise control, seven airbags, high beam assist, etc.

As for the performance, the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine continues to develop 290 horsepower and 355 Nm, and is linked with an eight-speed auto. The equipment list boasts Nappa leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting, roof-mounted AC vents, LED headlamps and so on.