2021 Kia Carnival Gets 5-Star Safety Rating In ANCAP Crash Test – Video

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival has scored a 5-star overall safety rating in Australasian NCAP crash tests

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival was unveiled back in June last year, and the vehicle is already in sale in a few international markets, like South Korea and the US (as Kia Sedona). The MPV offers a muscular exterior design, great interior space, and a lot of premium features. The vehicle is extremely safe as well, as tested by ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program).

A little while back, Kia Carnival was subjected to ANCAP crash tests, and the vehicle managed to ace it, obtaining a 5-star overall safety rating. The MPV scored a 90 per cent score in terms of adult occupant protection, while the child occupant protection score was 88 per cent. In terms of pedestrian protection, the Carnival scored 68 per cent, and it was given an 82 per cent score for onboard safety assists.

The fourth-gen Kia Carnival comes loaded with plenty of standard safety features, like seven airbags, autonomous emergency braking, lane support system (with lane keep assist, lane departure warning, emergency lane keep), advanced speed assistance system, seat belt reminder (for all seats), ISOFIX child seat mounts and top tether anchorage points.

The vehicle also offers adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, driver fatigue monitor, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and speed sign recognition & warning. A child presence alert system is available as an option on the Carnival, which is an extremely thoughtful addition to the vehicle’s feature list.

Internationally, the fourth-gen Carnival is available with three engine options – a 3.5L V6 MPi gasoline (272 PS/332 Nm), a 3.5L V6 GDi gasoline (294 PS/355 Nm), and a 2.2L, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel (202 PS/440 Nm). Transmission options are limited to just one – an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

In the Indian market, we still get the old-generation model (third generation, internationally speaking) of the Carnival MPV, which was launched in February 2020. The new-generation model is expected to arrive here in 2022. Kia Carnival doesn’t have any direct competitors in our market, and it is positioned as a luxury MPV, sitting above Toyota Innova Crysta. Its price ranges from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 Lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).