2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 79.90 Lakh

The 2021 Ninja H2R continues to be powered by a 998cc, supercharged, four-pot engine, with 310 PS and 165 Nm on tap

Kawasaki has announced the price of the 2021 Ninja H2R on its official website. The model has undergone a significant price hike, up from Rs. 75.80 lakh last year to Rs. 79.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The styling of the motorcycle remains unchanged; key design features include a sharp front fairing, aerodynamic winglets, a single-sided swingarm, and a rider-only saddle.

The 2021 Ninja H2R continues to be available in a single colour option – Mirror Coated Matte Spark Black. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, shod with racing tyres (120/600 front and 190/650 rear). The suspension system consists of 43mm inverted forks at the front, and an Öhlins gas-charged monoshock (with preload adjustability) at the rear.

The H2R sports dual 330mm disc brakes at the front (with Brembo Monobloc 4-piston callipers), and a single 250mm disc at the rear (with a Brembo 2-piston calliper). It also gets a 17-litre fuel tank. The motorcycle is built on a high-tensile steel trellis frame, and it tips the scale at 216 kg (kerb weight).

The powertrain remains unchanged as well; the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2R derives power from a 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 engine, fed by a supercharger. This powerplant can generate a peak power of 310 PS (326 PS with Ram-air) at 14,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 165 Nm at 12,500 rpm. The motorcycle runs on unleaded petrol with an octane rating of RON95 or higher.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed dog-ring transmission, commonly used in MotoGP and Formula 1, with a slipper & assist clutch and a bi-directional quickshifter available as standard. The motorcycle also gets Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, which includes traction control, wheelie & slide control, engine brake control, etc.

A Bosch-sourced IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) is also on offer here, which can display the bank angles of the motorcycle on the fully digital instrument console, and also record the maximum bank angle. Kawasaki Ninja H2R has no direct rival in the Indian market currently. It should be noted that this is a track-only motorcycle, and not a road legal model.