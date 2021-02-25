2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 Unveiled; India Launch Soon

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 will likely continue to use the 296 parallel-twin producing a maximum power of 39 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque

Kawasaki’s India division released a teaser of the upcoming BSVI compliant Ninja 300 just a while ago on its social media platform as two new motorcycles were covered in a veil. The Japanese premium motorcycle manufacturer has now unveiled the official images of the Ninja 300 BS6 – the popular entry-level supersport motorcycle from its stable over a long period of time.

The pictures reveal almost everything we need to know about the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6. As expected, the sporty design cues of the motorcycle have been retained along with other aesthetically appealing features. The images show a new KRT colour scheme with the triple colour paint job comprising white, black and lime green colours with contrast red highlights.

Since the Ninja 300 entered local assembly midway through 2018, its volumes only increased as it became more accessible to customers. Kawasaki locally sourced the body panels, brakes, cables, tyres and headlamp unit of Ninja 300 and it drew plenty of attention. The brand could have taken the hiatus as an opportunity to introduce noticeable styling changes but unfortunately, nothing happened.

It has white coloured belly pan with red stickers and Kawasaki name written in black. As for the performance, the same 296 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine will be updated to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards and the performance numbers could also remain similar. It is expected to kick out a maximum power output of 39 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm.

The high revving engine is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Ninja 300 was Kawasaki’s best-selling model and despite not being available globally – replaced by Ninja 400 in many markets – it is coming back in its BSVI avatar. We do expect the price range to be around Rs. 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom) – Rs. 30,000 costlier than the previous BSVI version.

The other model teased by Kawasaki could either be the Versys-X 300 or the Ninja ZX-10R as we do not have clarity yet. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 will rival KTM RC390 and TVS Apache RR310 in the faired supersport segment upon launch soon and the bookings are expected to commence in the coming days.