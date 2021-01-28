2021 Jeep Compass Vs Tata Harrier Vs MG Hector – Specs Comparison

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets massive improvements inside the cabin, while the SUV still carries over its bold and rugged charm along with its off-road capabilities

Jeep has finally launched the 2021 Compass facelift in the Indian market, and the American carmaker aims to revive the SUV’s depleting sales in the country with this update. The competition in the mid-size SUV segment is cut-throat, with buyers demanding an all-rounder SUV that is loaded up to the brim with features and safety tech, has powerful powertrains and is also pleasing to look at.

The Jeep Compass faces competition from the likes of Tata Harrier and the MG Hector, and while the former received some important improvements last year, the latter was recently updated with a mid-life refresh. This means that the competition in the mid-size SUV segment is now afresh.

Here is a detailed specifications comparison between the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift, the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector to help you decide which one offers the best value for your money –

Dimensions

The Jeep Compass facelift measures 4395 mm in length, 1818 mm in width, stands 1640 mm tall and has a 2636 mm long wheelbase. The Tata Harrier on the other hand, has a length of 4598 mm, a width of 1894 mm, a height of 1706 mm and a 2741 mm long wheelbase.

Car Jeep Compass Tata Harrier MG Hector Length 4395 mm 4598 mm 4655 mm Width 1818 mm 1894 mm 1835 mm Height 1640 mm 1706 mm 1760 mm Wheelbase 2636 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm

In contrast, the MG Hector is 4655 mm long, 1835 mm wide, 1760 mm tall and gets a wheelbase that measures 2750 mm in length. This makes the MG Hector the biggest car out of the three in all aspects mentioned here.

Powertrains

Powering all three SUVs is the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that comes from the house of FCA, however, the unit on the Compass is marginally more powerful. The Harrier and Hector diesel have a max power output of 170 PS, while the Compass diesel generates 173 PS.

The torque output remains the same for the three cars, and a 6-speed manual transmission is also standard. However, the Compass gets an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while Tata has equipped the Harrier with an optional Hyundai-sourced 6-speed AT.

Car Jeep Compass Tata Harrier MG Hector Engine 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel 2.0-litre diesel Power 173 PS 170 PS 170 PS Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 9-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT

That being said, the Jeep Compass also gets a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 163 PS/250 Nm, coupled to a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DCT. The MG Hector also offers a petrol powertrain, i.e. a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 143 PS power and 250 Nm torque. The MG Hector petrol can be had with either a 6-speed MT, or an optional 6-speed DCT.

Car Jeep Compass MG Hector Engine 1.4-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 163 PS 143 PS Torque 250 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

It should be noted that both MG Hector and Tata Harrier are strict front-wheel-drive cars, while the Jeep Compass also comes with an optional 4×4 setup. This configuration, however, is limited to the diesel-powered Compass.

Features

Features were never the pre-facelifted Compass’ forte, however, keeping in mind the competition in the segment, Jeep has packed the 2021 Compass facelift up to the brim. The SUV now gets an all-new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Jeep’s new UConnect 5 system and connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa support, 8-way powered and ventilated front seats, a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, drive modes and a powered tailgate as well!

The MG Hector’s equipment list consists of a massive 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology and support for English as well as Hinglish voice commands, panoramic sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, interior ambient lighting, remote control via smartwatch, an auto-dimming IRVM and much more.

The Harrier, on the other hand, gets an 8.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car-tech, a 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a 9-speaker premium audio system from JBL, cruise control, a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster, an auto-dimming IRVM, a panoramic sunroof, xenon HID projector headlamps and so on.

Safety

On the safety front, the 2021 Compass facelift gets a 360-degree parking camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, traction control, ESC, hill-hold assist, hill-descent control, electronic parking brake and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The MG Hector comes with 6 airbags, ESP, traction control system, hill-hold control, ABS + EBD and brake assist, rear disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors and so on.

The Tata Harrier’s safety suite consists of features like hill hold control and hill hold descent, ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, rollover mitigation, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera etc.

Price

The 2021 Jeep Compass comes with the heftiest price tag out of the three, with a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 28.29 lakh for the top-end trim. The Tata Harrier is currently priced between 13.99 – 20.45 lakh, whereas the Hector is the least expensive offering here, with a base price of Rs 12.89 going all the way up to Rs 18.32 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Comparison Verdict

Jeep has upped the ante with all the updates that the 2021 Compass facelift gets. The Compass is undoubtedly the most capable SUV here, and with the new facelifted model, its equipment list outshines the MG Hector and the Tata Harrier. That being said, all that comes at a price, and the Jeep Compass is certainly no bargain.

The Tata Harrier and the MG Hector might not have the off-roading credentials of the Jeep SUV, but if you can live with that, the two SUVs make use of the same 2.0-litre oil burner as the Compass and cost much less without missing out on a lot. It should also be noted that the Compass’ 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol engine is superior to Hector’s 1.5-litre petrol unit, while the Harrier is currently not offered with a petrol powertrain.