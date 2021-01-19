2021 Jeep Compass Variant-Wise Feature List Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Upon launch later this month, the Jeep Compass facelift will retain its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, among other similarly priced mid-sized SUVs in India

The Jeep Compass has been regarded as one of the most capable SUVs in its class, and the car is all set to receive a mid-life refresh soon. Jeep has confirmed that the 2021 Compass facelift will be launched in India on January 27, 2021, and the updated SUV will bring a lot more to the table.

Ahead of the car’s official launch, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift’s variants and features have already been revealed. The facelifted SUV will be offered in 5 different variants, namely Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O) and S. Take a look at the variant-wise feature list of the updated SUV –

Sport –

8.4-inch UConnect 5 infotainment screen

Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Dual frontal airbags

3.5-inch MID

Four speakers

Black fabric seats

Manual AC

Hill Start Assist

LED headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear wiper and defogger

Longitude –

In addition to the features on offer with the Sport trim, the Longitude variant will be equipped with –

Push button start/stop

Sky Grey interiors

7.0-inch TFT cluster

Six speakers

Electrically foldable ORVMs

LED fog lamps

Roof rails

Limited –

In addition to the features on offer with the Longitude variant, the Limited trim gets –

6 airbags

Auto hold (AT only),

Hill Descent Control (in 4X4)

Dual tone colour

Electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function

Auto dimming day/night IRVM

Rain-sensing wipers

18-inch alloy wheels

Front skid plate

Limited (O) –

Over the Limited trim, the Limited (O) gets –

10.1-inch infotainment screen

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

S –

The range-topping S variant will be offered with features like –

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

9-speaker Alpine sound system

Electric seat adjustment for the front passenger

Ventilated front seats

Black leather interior

Wireless smartphone charging

Ambient foot lights

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

It should be noted that the complete feature list as well as the price of the 2021 Jeep Compass will only be available after its launch, i.e. January 27. Jeep will offer the Compass facelift with a total of seven paint schemes, namely Bright White, Brilliant Black, Exotic Red, Galaxy Blue, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey and Techno Green.

The Compass facelift will retain its 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel as well as 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. The former puts out 173 PS of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, while the latter produces 162 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, an optional 7-speed DCT with petrol engine, and a 9-speed torque converter auto with diesel.