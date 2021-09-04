2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk Spotted Testing In Ladakh, Launch Soon

The upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk facelift is expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months, exclusively with a 2.0L diesel engine

Near the beginning of this year, Jeep launched the Compass facelift in India. The updated model features slight changes to the exterior, along with major changes to the interior. However, the facelifted version of the top-spec ‘Trailhawk’ version, which is available internationally, wasn’t introduced alongside it in our market.

Thankfully, it seems like the 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk is on its way. A test model of the facelifted Compass Trailhawk was recently spied in Ladakh without any camouflage. In these spy pictures, we can clearly see changes to the design compared to the previous (pre-facelift) version. The front fascia has been updated, with a redesigned seven-slot grille and restyled LED headlamps.

The front bumper has also been updated, and the foglamp housings are new as well. At the sides, we see a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which look brilliant. The A- and B-pillars continue to be blacked-out, along with the roof, just like the older model. The rear section remains largely unchanged, with the same taillight design and badges as before.

The interior can’t really be seen here, but it will also be updated compared to the older Trailhawk. The cabin design will be the same as the current Jeep Compass, but with a black theme. Features on offer will include a full-digital 10.2-inch instrument cluster, a free-standing 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated seats, etc.

Powering the 2021 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine as before. This motor can generate a peak power of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 350 Nm, and will come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox connected to the brand’s Active Drive 4×4 System.

The 2021 Jeep Compass is currently priced from Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in the Indian market include Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and even the upcoming Mahindra XUV700. The 2021 Compass Trailhawk version will likely be priced at a premium over the standard version.

