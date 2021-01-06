2021 Jeep Compass Facelift To Debut in India Tomorrow

2021 Jeep Compass (facelift version) will get updated interior and exterior design, along with new equipment and features

Jeep Compass facelift was unveiled globally during November 2020, and the vehicle is set to make its debut in India on 7th January 2021. The American UV maker has announced four new SUVs for the Indian market, set to arrive in the next two years, the first of which will be the made-in-India Compass facelift. Other models slated for launch in India include a new 7-seater SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a new sub-4-metre SUV.

The facelifted Jeep Compass will feature a revised front fascia, with restyled headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. The design of the front grille will also be updated, and the front and rear bumpers will be different as well. The alloy wheels will also be new, but other than that, the SUV will remain mostly unchanged on the outside.

The cabin of the Compass will undergo some big changes. The dashboard will have a completely new design, and will feature a larger (10.1-inch) floating-style touchscreen infotainment system, which is expected to get wireless connectivity for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with integrated Amazon Alexa.

The AC vents and controls will be different, and the upholstery will be new. The multi-function steering wheel will be different as well. The Compass facelift will also get a fully-digital instrument console, at least on higher trims. Overall, the facelift model will have a much more upmarket interior compared to the outgoing version.

The powertrain options will remain unchanged though; buyers will have to choose between a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. The former can generate 163 HP and 250 Nm, and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, while the latter develops 170 HP and 350 Nm, and is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic.

The range-topping model will continue to be the ‘Trailhawk’ variant, which will exclusively be available as a diesel-automatic model. The Jeep Compass facelift will be priced at a slight premium over the current model, which is currently priced from Rs. 16.49 lakh to Rs. 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its main competitors in the Indian market include Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Karoq, and even the Tata Harrier.