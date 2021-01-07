2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Revealed With Visual Updates & New Features

2021 Jeep Compass will go on sale in the coming months with a host of exterior changes and addition of new equipment onboard

Jeep India is preparing to launch the seven-seater version of the Compass next year while the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee will be locally assembled before the closure of 2022. The long anticipated compact SUV is only arriving in 2023 but before all this, the brand is extending the lifecycle of the existing generation Compass through a facelift.

The mid-life update for the lone volume sales gatherer for Jeep has now officially revealed ahead of its market entry in the coming months. The Compass has been on sale for nearly four years and along the way, Jeep introduced new variants and special editions to keep the customers interested. However, visually it remained the same throughout without any major updates.

Manufactured at FCA’s joint venture facility in Ranjangaon, Pune, the 2021 Jeep Compass gets an assortment of cosmetic changes to bring a refreshed vibe. It gets a bigger chrome garnished honeycomb grille with seven vertical slats, new LED projector headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, larger air inlet and new fog lamp section.

Other visual highlights are updated faux skid plates, newly designed five-spoke alloy wheels, and updated LED tail lights. Just as the exterior, the cabin has also gained a number of updates including a revised dashboard styling and centre console, sporty all-black colour theme replacing the dual-tone appearance, new leather upholstery, and use of more premium quality materials to elevate the upmarket appeal.

It comes with a new 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with latest UConnect 5 technology supporting wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa alongside a host of connectivity based features, voice control and OTR updates. It also features a new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and 360-degree camera.

The equipment list sees the presence of wireless charging facility, automatic climate control system, ventilated driver and front passenger seats, etc. By being a mid-cycle update, the powertrain options are carried over as the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and a 2.0-litre Multi jet four-cylinder turbo diesel are available.

The turbocharged petrol unit develops a maximum power output of 163 horsepower and the oil-burner generates 173 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. As for the transmission, a six-speed manual, a seven-speed dual clutch auto and a nine-speed torque converter automatic unit are utilised.