2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Imagined In New Rendering Images

Some new digital illustrations of the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift have surfaced online with the latest images being based on the new set of details that emerged recently

By now, it has become quite well known that the Jeep Compass is in the process of getting a facelift that should launch in some months from now. In a related development, some new details about the upcoming model surfaced internet recently. It is important to mention that the second-gen Compass was developed in Brazil and its facelift is being prepared in the same market. We also have some new renderings that speculate what the updated SUV would look like.

As per the new details that have emerged recently, the 2020 Jeep Compass facelift will feature minor design changes. The front fascia will hold a new set of headlamps that will be sleeker than before while the bumper will be a tad larger. The rendering we have here shows that the new headlamps could take visual inspiration from the Jeep Commander.

Also, the signature seven-slat grille will be positioned a tad higher than before, while even the tail lamps, like the headlamps, will be slightly sleeker. Coming to the interior, the cabin will stay largely unchanged except for an all-new infotainment system from the Uconnect 5 series.

Of course, even the hardware under the hood will be updated. The Compass will get the company’s new 1.3-litre FireFly turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that will come in as a replacement for the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that is available on the current model.

The same petrol engine will even make it to India and will replace the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit available currently. This is simply because the company will use the same FireFly engine family on its upcoming sub-4-metre SUV that is expected to be launched in India by 2022. For the uninitiated, this series of engine comprises motors as small as a 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit.

Currently, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that is available on the Compass in India is imported from China. On the other hand, the company might decide to produce the FireFly units locally. The updated Jeep Compass should launch in India by 2021.