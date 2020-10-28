2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Expected To Debut Next Month

The Jeep Compass facelift is expected to make its debut next month at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China

The Jeep Compass was first introduced globally back in 2007, and the vehicle underwent a generation change in 2017. Now, the American UV maker is working on a mid-life update for the Compass, in the form of a facelift. The Jeep Compass facelift has been spied multiple times during road tests, internationally as well as in India.

According to the latest reports, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be officially unveiled at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, China, which is scheduled to begin on 22nd November. China has recently become an extremely important market for international carmakers, and many are now developing exclusive products and strategies for the Chinese market.

The Compass facelift is expected to sport a few changes to the exterior styling, along with several changes to the interior design. According to the spy pictures, the headlamps of the updated model will be sleeker and sharper, and the front bumper will be redesigned as well. The vehicle will continue to feature the signature 7-slot grille at the front end.

The side profile will sport minimal changes, and at the rear, we’ll get a new bumper. The cabin design will undergo major changes, with a new dashboard layout as well as a new infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the latest Uconnect system). The seat upholstery will also be updated, and new features will be added to the equipment list.

As for the Indian market, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2021. Jeep India is currently going through one of the worst sales slump in our market, and is in dire need of revitalization. The India-spec model will continue to offer a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor.

Jeep will also launch a 7-seater version of the Compass in India next-year. This new SUV will help expand the company’s lineup in our market, thus potentially improving sales. We expect the Compass facelift to be priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh, while the Compass 7-seater will probably be priced from Rs. 16 lakh to Rs. 29 lakh.