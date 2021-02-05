2021 Jeep Compass Base Variant Detailed In Walkaround Video

Here, we discuss the design and features of the base ‘Sport’ variant of the recently-launched 2021 Jeep Compass (facelift model)

Jeep launched the Compass facelift in the Indian market last month, at a starting price of Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The updated Jeep Compass features a few changes to the exterior design and massive changes to the interior. Here, we have a walkaround video, by Aayush SSM, that shows us the base ‘Sport’ trim of the new Compass.

The front end of the SUV gets a redesigned grille, flanked by sleek-looking LED headlamps. The front bumper gets a wide air dam, and there’s a ‘Jeep’ badge on the bonnet. The base variant doesn’t get fog lamps, which is disappointing. At the sides, we see 17-inch monotone alloy wheels seated within square-ish wheel arches, along with ‘Compass’ badging on the front door. There’s black plastic cladding all around the vehicle, which adds muscle to the overall package.

The vehicle gets matt-black finish for the ORVMs, along with chrome over lining on the windows. This chrome line continues on to the tailgate, under the rear windscreen. A roof-mounted spoiler is also present, which gets integrated stop lamp and washer. The rear wiper and defogger are available as standard. The tailgate gets ‘Jeep’ branding in the centre, along with the trim-level badge at the bottom-right corner.

The interior of the 2021 Jeep Compass features a major redesign. The dashboard is new, as are the AC vents and the switchgear. On the base trim, the SUV gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue dials for the instrument console (with 3.5-inch MID), and a new multi-function steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustability). The driver seat gets manual height-adjustability, and there’s a dead pedal on offer as well.

There are fabric inserts on the dashboard and door panels, which add a premium feel to the cabin. USB and USB-C ports are available in the centre console, and there are a few cubby holes for mobile phones and other small items. At the rear, the SUV offers AC vents, reading lights, a centre armrest with cup holders, a USB charging port, and a 12V socket. There is no parcel tray for the boot, although the second-row seats get 60:40 split.

The powertrain options remain the same as before; the 2021 Jeep Compass is available with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine (163 PS and 250 Nm) or a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine (170 PS and 350 Nm). The former can be paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT, while the latter can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.