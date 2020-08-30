2021 Jeep Compass (5- and 7-Seater) Digitally Rendered

Here, we have a few digitally rendering images, which imagine the upcoming Compass facelift and its 7-seater model

Recently, Jeep introduced the updated Compass in the European market. The SUV only got a minor cosmetic upgrade, with changes so subtle you’d miss them at first glance. Jeep, however, is already working on a facelift model, and a new test mule was recently spied with full-body camouflage. Jeep will also introduce the 7-seater version of the Compass, which will make its way to India too.

Here, we have a few digital renderings that showcase the potential design of the 2021 Jeep Compass based on the information available in the spy pictures, both old and new. These images were created by Brazilian digital artist Kleber Silva. In these images, the upcoming Compass facelift sports a flatter nose, along with a more prominent grille, which features the signature 7-slot design. The front bumper has also been redesigned to look sportier.

The turn indicators are now separate from the foglamp housing. The headlamps have lost their curves in favour of lines, which gives it a sharper look. The SUV’s face looks much busier than the current model, and more intimidating as well. These design elements have been borrowed from another Jeep SUV, the Grand Commander.

The side profile looks similar to the current model, with the same alloy wheel design as well. There is a ‘COMPASS’ badging on the front doors, and black plastic cladding all around, just like the current Compass. At the rear, we see absolutely no changes; the taillights, tailgate, rear fog lamps, and bumper, all sport the same design as the ongoing model.

The artist has also imagined the 7-seater version of the Compass. This one borrows even more from the Jeep Grand Commander, including the doors, windows, and even the rear quarter glass. The alloy wheels are different, with a dual-tone finish. It even sports a pair of roof rails, which further enhance this SUV’s look.

The Jeep Compass facelift will probably make its international debut during the second quarter of next year, and the 7-seater model is expected to follow later. The SUV will also be available in India, in both configurations. The India-spec Compass facelift will be available with the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol mill as the current version.