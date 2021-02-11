2021 Jawa 42 Teased Ahead Of Launch; To Likely Get Alloy Wheels

2021 Jawa 42 is expected to get new black alloy wheels, new windscreen and tubeless tyres while it will remain unaltered mechanically

Hot on the heels of Royal Enfield launching the updated 2021 Himalayan with Tripper Navigation, new colours and minor cosmetic updates, Jawa has released the first official teaser video of the 2021MY 42. The Czechoslovakian brand founded in 1929 has a dedicated fan following in India and thus Classic Legends revived the company back in late 2018 with namesake Jawa, 42 and Perak bobber.

The Jawa Classic and 42 directly compete against the entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycles such as the Classic 350 and recently launched Meteor 350. The 42 is more of a modern-looking retro cruiser with fewer chrome highlights compared to the vintage appeal the Classic provides with a slightly stripped out demeanour, a more aggressive rider’s triangle and a flat handlebar setup.

The 10-second teaser video does not reveal much except for the 42 name and it says “The Seduction Begins” and “Coming Soon”. Do not expect a huge deal of changes in the 2021 Jawa 42 as revision will be made to extend the lifecycle of the existing generation but nonetheless, the updates will give a refreshed vibe.

Recently, the 2021 Jawa 42 was spotted testing with alloy wheels shod on tubeless tyres in place of the wired spokes, which uses only tube tyres. The tubeless tyres will improve the convenience factor as it can be mended upon a puncture quite easily. Jawa has also given black treatment to the exhaust outlets, rear springs and front telescopic forks.

The pillion grab rail has also been redesigned and a new windscreen is also added. The retro design philosophy of the Jawa 42 will remain intact and no mechanical changes are expected to be part of the 2021 package. It is powered by a 293 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 27 bhp and 27.05 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission. Currently sold in single- and dual-channel ABS versions, the Jawa 42 carries an ex-showroom starting price of Rs. 1.63 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Jawa may add new colour schemes as well and the price hike could be around Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 10,000.