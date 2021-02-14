2021 Jawa 42 Launched In India – Top 5 Changes

Mechanically, the Jawa 42 remains unchanged and draws power from the same 293 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC motor rated at 27.33 PS/27.02 Nm

Jawa has launched a new motorcycle in the Indian market, i.e. the 2021MY 42. While the 42 is an existing Jawa bike in the country, the older version will continue to be sold alongside the new and updated model. With the new updates for the 42, Jawa aims to give tough competition to the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, as well as the Honda H’ness CB350.

But does the new Jawa 42 finally have what it takes to put up against its competitors? We have put together a list of the top 5 things that are new on the motorcycle over the older version to see how far the 42 has actually come since its arrival in the country –

1. New Equipment

While the Jawa 42 remains mechanically unchanged, it features a range of visual enhancements. The biggest change has to be the addition of the new X-shaped headlamp grille, as well as a new flyscreen.

The updated motorcycle also gets bar-end mirrors that can be tilted upwards or downwards. The old-school analogue instrument cluster has been retained with the bike. Jawa also claims that it has strengthened the chassis in strategic points and also adjusted the preload in the front suspension.

2. Blacked-Out Elements

The older Jawa 42 was devoid of the extensive chrome treatment seen on the Jawa. However, some bits and pieces of chrome were obviously visible here and there. That said, the new Jawa 42 seems to equip a sporty character. Hence, instead of the chrome treatment, the updated bike gets tons of blacked-out elements.

The dual exhaust pipes, engine, rear twin shocks, telescopic front forks as well as the headlamp casing are all blacked out on the new bike.

3. Wheels

Unlike the spoked rims seen on the previously available Jawa 42, the new bike gets stylish looking black-coloured alloy wheels, which make the motorcycle look more premium than before. In addition, white-coloured rim stripes have been added to both the tyres, along with ‘Classic Legends’ and ’42’ written on them. The tubed tyres from the previous bike have been replaced with tubeless units on the 2021MY 42.

4. Colours

The Jawa 42 has been offered with a total of six paint schemes until now, out of which two are glossy, namely Nebula Blue and Comet Red while the other four including Starlight Blue, Lumos Lime, Halley’s Teal and Galactic Green are finished in matte.

In contrast, the new Jawa 42 gets only three colour options – red, black and white; all finished in matte. A new thicker racing stripe has also been placed on the fuel tank and the tailpiece.

5. Price

The older Jawa 42 retails at a base price of Rs 1,63,287 for the single-channel ABS version, and goes all the way up to Rs 1,77,157 (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the dual-channel ABS version, depending on the colour chosen.

On the other hand, the 2021 Jawa 42 will only be available in a single variant with dual-channel ABS, and be priced higher than the standard model at Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).