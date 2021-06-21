2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Bookings Open In India; 0-100 In 4 Seconds

The performance-based 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is equipped with a 5.0-litre V8 engine helping in achieving 0-100 kmph in just 4 seconds

Jaguar Land Rover India has today announced the commencement of reservations for the new F-Pace SVR in the domestic market. It is faster than before in its latest avatar and comes with a motorsport-inspired design and an upscale interior with the latest connectivity-based features. Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said:

“The new F-PACE SVR is a marvel of precision engineering and promises to extend the appeal of the Jaguar brand to drive enthusiasts looking for sportscar-like performance from their SUVs.” The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is equipped with a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 543 horsepower and 700 Nm of peak torque.

The performance-based SUV is claimed capable of accelerating from zero to 100 kmph in just four seconds. Some of the highlights in the new Jaguar F-Pace SVR are a recalibrated SV steering wheel with retuned dampers and the front bodywork has taken inspiration from SV’s motorsport experience. It is claimed to have reduced lift and lowered drag.

The interior boasts of ‘performance-focused materials’ and it features Jaguar’s latest Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system with OTR updates, 3D camera tech, etc. It is accessed through an all-new 11.4-inch HD curved glass touchscreen. The British manufacturer says the transmission and dynamic systems have been improved and the Dynamic mode is tuned with focussed driving in mind.

In addition, Jaguar SV’s engineers have recalibrated the software to provide sharper throttle response, stiffened suspension, optimised steering, and enhanced exhaust mapping along with improved braking feel. The two-piece disc brakes are supported by a new Integrated Power Booster to deliver a sportier and shorter brake pedal.

The powertrain is linked with an eight-speed auto, which is claimed to deliver rapid gearshifts while the all-wheel-drive system comes as standard. The exterior gets an aerodynamic bodywork with a new SVR-badged front grille, X-shaped revised bumper design, appealing wheel design, blade-like elements intersecting the lower side air vents and intakes, enlarged lower intake, all-LED quad headlights with Double J Daytime Running Light, and so on.