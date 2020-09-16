2021 Jaguar F-Pace Gets A Facelift With New Mild-Hybrid Engine Options

The MY2021 Jaguar F-Pace (facelift) gets subtle exterior updates, a completely redesigned interior, and new engine options

The Jaguar F-Pace is the largest crossover SUV in the British luxury car brand’s current lineup. The vehicle made its international debut back in 2015. It went on sale in 2016, and become the bestselling Jaguar car that year. Of course, with the rising popularity of crossover SUVs among global buyers, it was to be expected. Jaguar has recently unveiled the facelifted version of the F-Pace for the 2021 model year, to keep the car fresh.

The updated F-Pace gets a slightly redesigned exterior, while the interior gets significant changes. The car now sports a new all-LED headlamp, sleeker than before. We also see a new grille and bumper at the front, with larger air vents. The air dam also looks bigger than the outgoing model, and gets a sporty-looking surround.

At the rear, we also see redesigned LED taillights, along with a new bumper. The car also gets the option for dual exhaust tips integrated into the bumper, which look extremely appealing. The silhouette of the vehicle remains unchanged, as is usually the case with minor facelifts. While the exterior changes are quite limited, the interior looks completely new.

The all-black theme for the cabin of the outgoing model has given way to a livelier, red-and-black colour scheme. The dashboard has been completely redesigned, and the infotainment system now gets a larger 11.4-inch curved touchscreen display. The steering wheel gets capacitive touch-buttons, along with paddle shifters as well. It also gets a 12.3-inch fully-digital colour display for the instrument console.

All throughout the cabin, plenty of soft-touch materials have been added, giving an even more premium feel to the car. The centre console now gets a new gear selector with “cricket ball stitching”. You also get a wireless smartphone charging pad, 14-speaker Meridian audio system, in-cabin air filter and ionizer, active road-noise cancellation, and 10-colour ambient lighting system.

The 2021 Jaguar F-Pace will be available in four trim-levels – 250, 250S, S350, and R-Dynamic S400. The 250 and 250S will draw power from a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, generating 246 HP. On the S340, a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid assistance will be offered, with 335 HP on tap. On the R-Dynamic, you get the same 3.0L engine and mild-hybrid system, but in a higher state of tune, offering 395 HP. There is just one transmission on offer – an 8-speed ZR automatic.