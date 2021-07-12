2021 Isuzu V-cross is a Big Hit in Malaysia

Third-gen Isuzu V-Cross is managing to post big numbers on the sales tally in the Malaysian market, nearly double of what the last-gen model could do

Pickup trucks are the most practical form of automobiles. Along with a comfortable cabin, they get a loading bay for the utility jobs. In the Indian market, however, pickup trucks possess an almost negligible market share. The only example that is currently on sale in the country today is the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. While it is not able to cannibalise the market share of SUVs in India, it is quite a popular choice in the Malaysian market.

The D-Max is sold in its third-gen rendition in the Malaysian market, and it has been managing to receive a warm response from the audience. The D-Max is averaging at 1,200 units every month, which is a significant number considering the last-gen model. The second-gen model used to register a monthly average of around 500 units. Isuzu confirms a similar trend is being observed in countries like Australia, Thailand, and New Zealand.

The Isuzu D-Max is sold in numerous variants with multiple engine-gearbox options. However, the best-selling of all is the 1.9L Premium automatic trim, accounting for roughly 36 per cent of the total sales volume. The small-capacity turbocharged diesel engine is managing to make for 60 per cent of the total sales figure in the Malaysian market.

The top of the line trim, however, gets a 3.0L diesel engine and can only be had in the X-Terrain trim. Feature list of the X-Terrain trim comprises of an ADAS suite (Advance Driver Assistance System), autonomous braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, pedal misapplication mitigation and more.

Talking of the 1.9L diesel engine, it is capable of developing 150 PS of peak power and 450 Nm of max torque. The 3.0L turbocharged oil burner, on the other hand, puts out 190 PS against 450 Nm.

In the Malaysian market, the third-gen Isuzu D-Max retails from RM 95,538 (Rs. 17 lakh) and tops out at RM 142,938 (Rs. 25.44 lakh). The third-gen model of the Isuzu D-Max is yet to be introduced in the Indian market, as it still gets the second-gen model of the pickup truck. It has been recently updated with a new 1.9L diesel engine, with prices starting from 19.98 lakh and topping out at 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).