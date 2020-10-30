2021 Isuzu MU-X (New-Generation Model) – Top Five Changes

The next-generation Isuzu MU-X was recently unveiled in Thailand, and is expected to arrive in India next year

While the new-generation Isuzu D-Max pickup is yet to arrive in India, the Japanese manufacturer has gone ahead and internationally unveiled the next-gen MU-X SUV. The (previous-gen) Isuzu MU-X was introduced in India back in 2017, and it was discontinued earlier this year when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. The new model is expected to enter the Indian market during the second half of next year, following after the arrival of the 2021 D-Max V-Cross.

The 2021 MU-X features a lot of major updates and upgrades over the older model, in terms of styling, comfort, convenience, equipment, safety, etc. Here, we shall discuss the top five changes on the new-generation Isuzu MU-X SUV as compared to the older generation model.

1. New Design and Styling

The new-generation Isuzu MU-X features a completely redesigned exterior. The front end now sports new, sleeker-looking headlamps along with a new bumper. The front grille has been redesigned as well, and gets a thick silver-finished surrounds. The 20-inch alloy wheels are also new, and get a diamond-cut dual-tone finish.

The side profile has been changed as well, especially towards the rear. Where the previous-gen model had a thick C-pillar and a concealed D-pillar, the new one gets a thick D-pillar and blacked-out C-pillar. The taillamp design is also sharper than before, and the chrome slat above the numberplate housing has been removed. Overall, the new model looks much more premium than the older one.

2. Larger Dimensions

The 2021 Isuzu MU-X measures 4850 mm in length, 1870 mm in width, and 1875 mm in height, along with 2855 mm long wheelbase and a ground clearance of 235 mm. Compared to the older model, the next-gen version is longer by 25 mm, wider by 10 mm, and taller by 15 mm. Even the wheelbase is now longer by 10 mm. The 2021 MU-X also has a large fuel tank, 80 litres in capacity. Overall, the new model feels more butch than the older one, and has a better road presence as well.

3. New Platform

The new MU-X shares its body-on-frame platform with the third-gen D-Max. This platform is completely different from the older one, and stronger as well. The suspension system has also been upgraded, with coil-sprung five-link independent rear suspension. At the front, the SUV features independent double wishbones.

The engine options, however, remain unchanged on the MU-X. The first option is a 1.9-litre turbo-diesel engine producing 150 HP of peal power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. It can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. The second one is a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, capable of developing 190 HP and 450 Nm, which comes paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission and a switchable 4WD system. The India-spec model was previously available with the 3.0L diesel engine.

4. Better Comfort and Convenience

The new iteration also gets better equipment than the older one. This includes all-LED lighting (headlamps, DRLs, indicators, and taillights), powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control, rear split AC control switch, push button start, keyless entry, 4.2-inch TFT driver information display, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen system, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, electronic parking brake, paddle shifters (AT only), ventilated seats (front row), eight-way adjustable driver seat, etc.

The cabin design and materials of the older model was quite crude, certainly not at par with its rivals (Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Toyota Fortuner). The new model is certainly an improvement in that regard. It gets a dual-tone black and brown interior theme, with premium leather upholstery. It also gets a lot of soft touch materials on the door panels, which enhances the cabin feel further. Also, the third and second row seats in this SUV can be folded down, to increase the boot space.

5. Improved Safety

The safety equipment offered in the 2021 Isuzu MU-X is quite impressive as well. It includes anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution with brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, auto brake hold, Terrain Command Shift-on-fly, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high beam.

The new model will also offer upto six airbags, including one between the first row seats. Other than that, it will also get advanced driving assists, like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, turn assist, and street sign recognition.