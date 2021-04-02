2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Teased Ahead Of Launch

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 will have the 1.9-litre diesel engine producing 150 PS and 350 Nm updated to meet latest emission norms

Isuzu Motors India has released a teaser image of the BSVI compliant D-Max V-Cross saying “Something mighty is one the way”. The pickup truck has not been on sale since the implementation of the more stringent BSVI emission regulations and it has recently been spotted testing many times.

The release of the teaser image indicates that a launch will happen this month and it has already started reaching dealerships. The low-spec 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will not be equipped with single-tone alloy wheels, chromed door handles, roof rails and side steps but the overall styling remains identical to the top-end version.

Both the variants will boast of the 1.9-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 150 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission as an option while a six-speed manual unit will likely be standard in the BSVI version.

The old 2.5-litre diesel engine, which developed around 134 PS and 320 Nm, is no more as it has not been updated to meet BSVI standards. Compared to the BSIV version, no major exterior changes have been made as it continues to be equipped with heavily chromed upright front grille and projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, scuff plates and Ddi badge at the rear.

Just as the exterior, the cabin does not get any big upgrades as it continues to use the touchscreen infotainment system found in the BSIV variant and it could miss out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic AC, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, powered driver seat and push button start/stop, etc.

As for safety, the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will offer dual front airbags, anti lock brakes with EBD, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control), reverse parking sensors and so on. Expect the BSVI spec pickup truck to come with a considerable premium over the previous model. It is worth noting that a new generation D-Max with substantial upgrades is already available in the international markets.