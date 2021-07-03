2021 Hyundai Venue SX (O) Executive Launched With Styled Steel Wheels

2021 Hyundai Venue SX (O) Executive and S (O) are the new trims introduced while five trims have been discontinued

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Venue compact SUV in the domestic market in 2019 and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the highly competitive segment with good success rate.

The second-largest carmaker in the country has now introduced new variants into the mix while discontinuing as many as five trims: S 1.0 petrol iMT, S 1.0 petrol DCT, SX (O) 1.0 petrol MT, E 1.5 diesel and S 1.5 diesel equipped with a six-speed manual transmission. Hyundai Motor Group has been strengthening its SUV lineup on the back of the high sales volumes endured by Creta, Venue, Seltos and Sonet.

While the 2021MY Kia Seltos and Sonet are already up and running with a host of changes including the addition of new corporate logo and variant rejigs, the 2021 Hyundai Venue has gained S (O) and SX (O) Executive trims. The former is available with steel wheel options while the latter is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with MT.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue S (O) can be had in all three engine choices, as the S (O) iMT 1.0L costs Rs. 9.03 lakh, S (O) DCT 1.0L at Rs. 9.94 lakh, and S (O) diesel MT 1.5L at Rs. 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom). The SX (O) Executive is priced at Rs. 10.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets new styled steel wheels replacing the alloy wheels while the sunroof continues to be on offer.

Only recently, the Hyundai Creta received SX Executive variant with features like an eight-inch touchscreen while the SX MT petrol and diesel variants were discontinued. The Hyundai i20, which had its third-generation launched last year, will get a new entry-level variant as it was spotted with steel wheels recently and it misses out on a number of features as well.

In India, the Venue comes with a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol developing 83 PS and 114 Nm while a 1.5-litre diesel kicks out 100 PS and 240 Nm. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol delivers 120 PS and 172 Nm and is linked with a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. The NA petrol comes with a five-speed MT and the diesel is sold with a six-speed MT.