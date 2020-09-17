2021 Hyundai Tucson With Radically New Exterior Explained In Detail – Video

2021 Hyundai Tucson features a brand new exterior and a thoroughly upgraded interior; will be offered in multiple powertrain choices based on the markets

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson has created quite a buzz in the international scene due to its radical approach to design and interior compared to the outgoing model. Since the emergence of spy shots, the latest version has been highly anticipated and Hyundai did not disappoint even the slightest bit as the exterior has turned out to be impressive.

The styling approach will be seen in the future Hyundai models as well. Taking Sensuous Sportiness philosophy to the next level, the South Korean auto major has incorporated sleeker design cues all around as its influence with the Sonata and other latest crop of Hyundai models can be clearly witnessed even in the first glance.

On the outside, the Parametric Hidden Lights catch attention as they are staked within the headlamp cluster in an orderly fashion. They come alive when the SUV is turned on giving a rather dynamic presence to the new Tucson. The dark geometric pattern enhances the wide appeal of the front fascia with a sharper profile otherwise.

Other visual highlights include sharp creases, slender headlamps, aggressive front bumper with a full-width splitter, heavily creased body surfaces, new split LED tail lamp, hidden rear wipers, new rear diffuser and bumper, square-shaped wheel arches, sporty side character lines, new body cladding, shark fin antenna, roof rails and so on. The video posted above explains its features and other key stuff in detail.

The comprehensively upgraded cabin composes of a new dashboard, a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital instrumentation, ambient lighting with 64 colours, wireless charger, flat folding second row seats, use of more upscale materials, etc.

As for the performance, a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine kicks out 187 hp and 247 Nm . It is connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission while a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine will be offered in hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, developing up to 227 hp and 350 Nm. The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will be introduced in Korea this month before reaching other markets.