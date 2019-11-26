2021 Hyundai Tucson Rendered Again Based On Spy Shots

The crossover SUV has been spied wearing camouflage on various occasions earlier

The Hyundai Tucson crossover has been on sale since 2004, and currently in its third generation. The car received a mid-cycle refresh this year that saw it feature an all new cabin and improved safety tech, which means a new model is still at least 2 years away.

Sangyup Lee, Vice President of styling at Hyundai Design Center said that if you think the new Sonata and Venue look exciting, “you will freak out” when you see the 2021 Tucson. Now, renderings of the car have been made keeping in mind the spied test mules.

The renderings hint at a new tail lamp setup, with a light bar running across the rear, joining the triangular tail lamp units. At the front, the car will feature the Korean carmaker’s large cascading grille with sleek headlights integrated with LED DRLs. Hyundai has gone for a revolutionary design for the Tucson and it is yet to be seen if people actually like the design or not.

The interiors of the car have not been rendered, but expect the car to get more plush interiors than the current-model along with a host of new features. The Tucson in India is currently offered with two 2.0-litre engines, a petrol unit which churns out 153 HP of max power and 192 Nm of max torque, and a diesel engine which makes 182 HP of power and 400 Nm torque. The latter is also available in a four-wheel drive setup.

No price has been officially revealed by Hyundai, however expect the car to carry a little premium over the current-gen model, which has a starting price of $23,500 (Rs 16.67 lakh) in the US. In India, the car has a base price of Rs 18.76 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 26.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the international markets, the Tucson rivals against the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Mazda CX-5, Subaru Forester and Volkswagen Tiguan. However, in India, the Korean SUV puts up against the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and XUV500.