2021 Hyundai Tucson Real-Life Images Inside A Dealership

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson will go on sale in a few international markets soon, with India launch following next year

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson was officially unveiled recently, and is scheduled to launch in a few international markets in the coming weeks. The vehicle has already started to arrive in a few dealerships in its home market. Here, we have a few real-life pictures of the upcoming Tucson SUV, clicked inside a Hyundai dealership in South Korea.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson follows the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language, which is also employed by other cars in the company’s lineup, like the new Creta. The face of the next-gen Tucson features a multi-LED DRL setup, integrated neatly into the front grille. The LED headlamps and turn signals are positioned below the DRLs, on the lower portion of the front bumper. The car also gets a wide air dam, and there’s a skid plate underneath.

At the side, we see the dual-tone alloy wheels, which look extremely pretty. The car also sports a thick black plastic cladding on the sides and on the muscular wheel arches. The windows get chrome over-lining, with blacked-out B-pillars. On the roof, we also see faux roof rails, which add to the car’s aesthetics.

The rear section features LED brake lights, shaped like shark-teeth and joined together by a light bar running in between them. The reverse parking lights, turn indicators, and reflectors are integrated into the rear bumper. The blacked-out bumper also gets a skid plate, finished in silver, which adds ruggedness to the design.

The cabin of the 2021 Tucson is just as well-designed as the exterior. The dashboard gets a flowing design, with neatly integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and fully-digital instrument cluster. The SUV gets a butterfly-shaped steering wheel, with integrated buttons for audio and cruise control. The floor console looks uncluttered, and has some decent-sized cubby holes and an armrest.

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson is available with a 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine and a 1.6-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 petrol motor. The latter powerplant is also available on the mild-hybrid, fully hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants. In India, we expect the new-gen Tucson to go on sale during mid-2021, to rival the likes of Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and MG Hector.