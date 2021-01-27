2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line Officially Breaks Cover

Changes made to the 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line are largely limited to visual enhancements, both on the outside, as well as the inside the cabin

Hyundai debuted the fourth-gen Tucson in September last year, and the C-segment SUV ended up receiving some drastic updates with the new-gen model, both in terms of both design and technology. Now, the car is all set to receive Hyundai’s sporty N Line treatment, with the 2021 Tucson N Line expected to be launched in the European markets soon.

Hyundai has officially revealed the 2021 Tucson N Line, and the SUV certainly looks rad. Over the regular Tucson, the N Line variant offers a range of cosmetic updates, both on the inside as well as outside, while it also gets some new hardware.

While no changes have been made to the ride or handling of the Tucson, the N Line model gets an electronically controlled suspension system as an option, which equips the SUV with adaptive dampers. Hyundai claims that this system “provides even more driving fun for N Line customers, matching the model’s sporty look”.

The visual enhancements include an aggressive front bumper with restyled intakes, a slightly larger gloss black ‘parametric jewel’ grille with the N Line badge, body-coloured claddings, black bezel frames for the headlights, and gloss black ORVMs. The Tucson N Line rides on bigger and sportier 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Moving to the rear, the car gets a larger aerodynamic spoiler with integrated fins, a red reflector placed on the lower bumper, a diffuser and twin exhaust tips. Hyundai will be offering the 2021 Tucson N Line with seven colour options to choose from, namely Shadow Grey, Polar White, Engine Red, Sunset Red, Dark Knight, Shimmering Silver, and Phantom Black. All colours except the last two can be had with the optional Phantom Black roof (dual-tone treatment) as well.

On the inside, the Tucson N Line gets N-branded sports seats with black suede and leather inserts, red contrast stitching, black headliner, N steering wheel with N logo, N gear shifter, and metal foot pedals. At launch, the SUV will be available with four iterations of a 1.6-litre four-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol engine.

The base gets no electrification whatsoever, and puts out 150 PS. Above that, the engine comes coupled to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, with outputs ranging between 150 PS – 180 PS.

The 2021 Tucson N Line Hybrid, on the other hand, will be offered with a more powerful 230 PS configuration, whereas the range-topping PHEV model is touted to produce up to 265 PS.