2021 Hyundai Tucson All-New Exterior, Interior & Features Detailed – Video

2021 Hyundai Tucson gets a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior and is powered by multiple engine choices include a hybrid

In late 2018, Hyundai unveiled the new generation Tucson and it did send shockwaves for the dramatic transformation inside and out. The exterior follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and is more modern in its own right. It features Parametric Jewel pattern grille section, mirror type LED DRLs, and projector headlamps mounted on the front bumper.

Other notable design highlights are short overhangs adding an aggressive appeal, pronounced edgier body panels, flared wheel arches, 19-inch wheels, chrome strip running till the C-pillar, T-shaped LED tail lamps with LED lighting bar, rear wiper hidden underneath the spoiler, diamond pattern finish to the bumper, twin chromed out exhaust pipes, faux diffuser setup and so on.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson has bigger proportions than the outgoing model and the regular version is 10 mm longer, 15 mm wider and has 10 mm longer wheelbase. The LWB, on the other hand, is 150 mm longer and has 85 mm longer wheelbase. The exterior of the fourth generation Tucson has been clearly explained in the video linked below along with the thoroughly overhauled cabin.

The premium SUV replaces the Santa Fe in many markets and is expected to reach India in the near future with a seven-seater configuration to rival the likes of Jeep Compass and upcoming Tata Safari. The interior has been subjected to significant changes as less use of physical buttons and the new centre console and dashboard add to the upmarket appeal of the SUV.

It comes with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation, touch panels for climate control, a large panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, multiple ambient lighting colours, around view camera, rear air conditioning vents, digital key, Bose audio, voice recognition, BlueLink connectivity, powered seats, and a lot more.

For the first time, the Tucson has gained a hybrid motor in its lifespan courtesy of the 1.6-litre petrol linked with an electric motor to produce 230 hp and 350 Nm. The regular 1.6-litre turbo petrol makes 180 hp and 265 Nm while the 2.5-litre petrol generates 190 hp and 247 Nm and the 2.0-litre turbo diesel kicks out 186 hp and 417 Nm. A seven-speed DCT or an eight-speed auto are offered.