2021 Hyundai Sonata Gets Bigger Wheels And More Standard Features

2021 Hyundai Sonata gets bigger 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero all-weather tyres alongside Safe Exit Warning as standard

Said to be designed from the ground up, the eighth generation Hyundai Sonata made its global debut at the New York International Auto Show in April 2019 and it immediately caught attention for its futuristic looks and a no compromise styling that would draw in premium customers. The South Korean automaker has now announced the updated Sonata package for 2021.

Bound for the international markets, the latest Sonata is surely one of the best Hyundais produced in recent memory and its visual appeal has been further enhanced for 2021MY. With added features and technologies, the 2021 Sonata could try to increase its volume tally. It will enter showrooms from next month in the United States and the prices will be revealed closer to its debut.

Hyundai has given a set of bigger 19-inch wheels in the SEL Plus and Limited variants and is wrapped in 245/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero all-weather tyres. Hyundai says the 2021 Sonata caters to the requirements of the driving enthusiasts who want a combination of “performance appearance, responsive handling, and durability” alongside new wheels that provide good traction even in light snow.

In response to the customer feedback, Hyundai has added electronic passenger height adjustment on the Limited trim as well. More importantly, Hyundai has made the Safe Exit Warning (SEW) as standard this time around in the SEL, SEL Plus, and Limited grades. The Safe Exit Warning (SEW) technology warns the driver and passengers of the oncoming traffic with visual and audible warnings using blind spot radars whilst parallel parking.

The equipment list of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata is packed with features and technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience, connectivity and safety. It gets a 10.25-inch high-def touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as BlueLink and satellite navigation, and a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation.

It also features HUD, 12-speaker Bose audio, panoramic sunroof, full-leather interior, ambient lighting with 64 colours, Hyundai’s Digital Key and Qi wireless charging facility. Globally, the Sonata is sold with a Smart Stream G1.6 T-GDi petrol engine producing 180 horsepower and a hybrid option is also available.