2021 Hyundai Sonata Digitally Imagined As High-Riding Crossover Sedan

Here, we have a pair of digitally rendered images, which imagine the current-generation Hyundai Sonata as a crossover-style vehicle

SUVs and crossover SUVs have been steadily rising in popularity all around the globe, and other bodystyles, like sedans, are slowly losing out. However, what if there was a crossover version of a sedan on offer? The idea does sound interesting, and digital artist Nikita Chuiko has gone ahead and created such a model, based on Hyundai Sonata.

This digitally rendered model features an increased ride height, which gives the vehicle enough ground clearance to venture off-road. The wheels are bigger than the stock units as well and sport a beautiful dual-tone, machine-cut finish. We also see black cladding all around the vehicle, including on the wheel arches, which gives the vehicle a rugged look.

The front bumper gets new silver-finished inserts, along with an integrated faux bash plate. The rear bumper gets a fake bash plate as well, along with integrated fake dual exhaust vents. Additional silver-finished cladding can be seen on the sides as well, below the doors. The rest of the design remains unaltered, but even with these few changes, the Sonata now looks much more rugged and muscular.

Hyundai Sonata is currently in its eighth generation, and the latest iteration was introduced back in 2019. It is built on the ‘N3’ modular platform, and its design follows Hyundai’s latest “Sensuous Sportiness” philosophy. At the front, the sedan features sharp-looking headlamps, a wide cascading front grille, and LED DRLs that flow into the bonnet.

The vehicle also gets a sloping roofline, along with uniquely styled taillights. There are multiple powertrain options on offer for different markets, including naturally-aspirated petrol engines, turbocharged petrol engines, and a gasoline-LPG bi-fuel engine. A hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options are also available. Transmission options include a 6-speed AT, an 8-speed AT, a 7-speed DCT, and an 8-speed DCT.

No diesel engine options are available on the sedan currently. Also, Hyundai Sonata is slated to undergo a midlife facelift next year. The changes are expected to be aesthetic, with perhaps a few additions to the features and equipment list. No changes are expected in the mechanical department.