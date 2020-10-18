2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift Becomes The Brand’s First Hybrid SUV

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a host of design and interior changes and is based on a new architecture enabling PHEV in the near future

Hyundai showcased the facelifted version of the Santa Fe earlier this year and now it has been introduced in the US market with regular and hybrid powertrain options. Based on a new architecture, it is claimed to have improved driving dynamics courtesy of the use of high tensile steel material while the brakes have also been upgraded alongside the addition of a new underbody cover for aero benefits.

As for the exterior, the South Korean auto major has made notable changes including a two-tier headlamp cluster with T-shaped LED DRLs, redesigned grille, bigger lower lighting section, chrome surrounds for the U-shaped air inlet, restyled LED tail lamps with an illuminated strip, repositioned turn signals and reversing lamps, full width reflector strip, new skid plate, dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, etc.

The 2.5-litre G2.5 four-cylinder Smartstream naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 191 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 247 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It gets start-stop technology, which helps in delivering an improved combined fuel consumption of 9 litres/100 km in the FWD version.

The turbocharged variant also comes with direct injection and multi-point injection technology and it has a maximum power output of 277 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 422 Nm at 3,500 rpm. It is claimed to have fuel consumption of 9.4 litres per 100 km. The powertrain is linked with a new eight-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The updated Santa Fe also becomes the first Hyundai SUV to feature a hybrid mill.

The 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder delivering 178 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 264 Nm at 4,000 rpm works in tandem with a 44 kW electric motor, a Li-ion battery and six-speed AT to produce a combined power output of 225 horsepower. The hybrid motor is connected to a HTRAC all-wheel-drive system as standard. Hyundai will bring in a PHEV variant of the Santa Fe facelift next year.

Some of the interior highlights include Nappa leather seats, new push button gear selector, wireless charger, digital key, floating centre console, 10.25-inch touchscreen display, advanced voice control, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio, addition bootspace of 15 litres, AEB, lane keep assist, lane centre assist, blind spot monitoring, and so on.