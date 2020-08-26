2021 Hyundai Palisade Eight-Seat SUV Spied For The First Time

2021 Hyundai Palisade is expected to get mild exterior changes while a hybrid powertrain could also be introduced

Hyundai appears to be working on a facelift for the flagship Palisade SUV and it has been spied for the first time in South Korea. The prototype is in early stages of testing going by the condition of its body parts and not many changes can be seen yet. The exterior updates are expected to mimic that of the Santa Fe or Grandeur or a unique mid-life identity could be given to the eight-seater SUV.

In a similar fashion to the hybrid version of the Santa Fe, the South Korean auto major could introduce a hybrid-spec Palisade as well. Since the global customers seek hybridised family SUVs and crossovers, Hyundai will likely be looking to grab hold of them with the updated Palisade. In addition to the visual revisions, it could get latest safety and connective technologies as in the Genesis GV80.

In its home market of South Korea, Hyundai introduced the Palisade Calligraphy trim with better interior quality and enhanced exterior. The Palisade is currently being offered with two V6 petrol engines – a 3.5-litre motor developing 277 horsepower and a 3.8-litre MPi unit kicking out 295 horsepower. The 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine makes 202 horsepower and 440 Nm.

Speculations surrounding the Palisade’s entry into India have been there for sometime now and it could be brought into the country via CBU route taking advantage of the relaxation in homologation regulations. The Palisade made its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Deriving styling cues from the HDC-2 Grandmaster concept, the flagship SUV has a striking front fascia.

It boasts features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AAB with pedestrian detection, six airbags, heated and ventilated seats, seven-inch digital display, blind spot monitoring, land keep assist, lane following assist and cross traffic alert. Even when all seats are up, the Hyundai Palisade ensures a bootspace of well over 300 litres.

Stretching above five metres in length, it has a spacious cabin for eight occupants and can be optioned out with a four-wheel-drive system. It will be interesting to see if/when Hyundai brings it to India.