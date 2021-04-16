2021 Hyundai Kona N To Be The Brand’s First Performance SUV; Debut On April 27

2021 Hyundai Kona N will use a 2.0-litre turbo four-pot engine producing around 280 PS and is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

Hyundai will host a digital launch event on April 27 where the Kona N will make its official debut. The South Korean manufacturer’s first performance-based SUV will be added to the current global lineup of N models such as Veloster N, i20 N and i30 N. In recent years, Hyundai has been investing to develop a range of performance models catering to the young enthusiasts and the N brand is getting plenty of attention.

The N Line variants of the regular vehicles cater to the sporty visual enhancements and it also helps in expanding the brand’s international portfolio. The Hyundai Kona N has been caught on camera a number of times in the recent past and is endorsed as a “true hot SUV” with all the driving fun N offers. The unveil will part of the first-ever N Day and leading up to the event, Hyundai has already sent out two teaser images.

One shows a racing driver with his glove on grabbing the gear level with the signature N logo on it. It is a dual-clutch automatic transmission and blue stitching can also be seen. The other teaser image reveals a number os specific items catering to the N range including the N centre caps, a bigger braking system with contrast red calipers, and black alloy wheels wrapped around Pirelli P Zero tyres.

The image had a mechanic checking the wheel as the front quarter gave away the presence of split cluster as in the regular Kona with LED Daytime Running Lights sitting on top and below which the headlamps are present. In the upcoming Hyundai Kona N, the chassis will be stiffened and the suspension will be retuned to enable sporty handling characteristics and the ride height will also be lowered.

The front grille has a black honeycomb mesh with a bespoke N emblem while the rear has a diffuser setup with cutouts for the dual exhaust outlets. The N-specific side skirts and a prominent spoiler are other exterior highlights of the Hyundai Kona N.



As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine will be utilised producing a maximum power output of 280 PS and is paired with an eight-speed DCT with faster gearshifts. As for India, Hyundai will introduce the i20 N Line and the Kona’s electric variant is already on sale.