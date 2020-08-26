2021 Hyundai Kona & Kona N Line Teased With Design Updates

2021 Hyundai Kona gets an updated design with new LED Daytime Running Lights and other highlights giving a sharper look

Hyundai Motor has released teaser images of the new Kona and Kona N Line variants and it follows the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ styling language adapted by the brand globally. The crossover has been in the business in the international markets with good success rate in recent years.

The electrified version of the Kona is on sales in India as well. The new teaser images indicate the presence of new design bits that would help in extending the lifespan of the existing model. The teaser shows the presence of bolder LED Daytime Running Lights on the 2021 Hyundai Kona.

The front fascia has become sharper than in the outgoing model and it offers a wider stance enhancing the sleek overall profile while the new front and rear bumpers as well as the front skid plate add to the visual appeal of the new Kona. The N Line variant sits at the top of the range and it has exterior differences compared to the regular model.



It comes equipped with sportier front bumper, corner fins and prominent crease lines alongside lowly positioned air inlet. The South Korean auto major says that the 2021 Kona N Line gives an “attractive entry point” to the N brand and it will help in reaching out to broader audience across the globe.

It also boasts that the exterior changes will enhance the aerodynamic design of the crossover. Hyundai will be revealing more details about the upcoming Kona and Kona N Line in the coming weeks. The Kona N Line carries ‘N Line’ badge on the front grille, which is more dynamic than before while the large H badge is positioned in the middle adding a sense of depth.



The triple-array LED headlamps and the DRLs bode well with the overall design as the Hyundai badge is mounted in an angled fashion above the grille in the regular model. The new Hyundai Kona and Kona N Line will make their world premiere later this year before going on sale internationally.