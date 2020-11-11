2021 Hyundai Kona EV Officially Unveiled, Looks Pretty Polarising

After the Hyundai Kona and Kona Hybrid, the South Korean carmaker has now finally revealed the Kona EV facelift as well

The Hyundai Kona EV was launched in India last year, and is currently the only electric vehicle in the carmaker’s lineup in our market. The Kona range (consisting of regular, hybrid, and EV models) was due for a mid-life refresh internationally, and Hyundai unveiled the facelift version of the Kona and Kona hybrid just a few months back. Now, the company has lifted the veil off from the Kona EV facelift as well.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona EV gets plenty of design changes over the previous model, to keep things fresh. The front end features a new headlamp design, with updated LED DRLs. The closed front grille is also different, as is the front bumper. On the latter, we see a new air dam and taller side vents. At the sides, we see sculpted wheel arches, but without black plastic cladding, and the new dual-tone alloys look quite cool.

At the rear, we see a redesigned bumper, and a vertically split taillamp design, which might not suit everyone’s taste. The bumper also gets a faux diffuser treatment, which mirrors the front air dam. The vehicle will also get a dual-tone exterior paint, along with roof rails, for better visual appeal. Also, the new Kona EV is 40mm longer than the outgoing model.

Inside the cabin, the Kona EV now offers a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Customers get the option of a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen or an 8-inch one, both of which get wireless Andriod Auto and Apple Carplay, although BlueLink connected car tech is only available with the larger one.

Ambient cabin lighting is also available, and one can choose between single-tone and dual-tone interior theme. The car also gets new safety features, like rear cross-traffic assistance, blindspot assistance, and Automatic Crash Notification System (which alerts emergency services in the event of an accident).

As for the powertrain options, they remain the same as the current model. There are two options – Long Range and Short Range (base). The Long Range version is rated at 204 PS of peak power, and draws power from a 64 kW battery pack, which is good for a driving range of up to 300 miles (almost 483 km). The base version is rated at 136 PS and has a 39.2 kW battery on-board, which gives it a range of around 189 miles (almost 305 km).