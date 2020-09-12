2021 Hyundai Kona EV Facelift Rendered

The pre-facelift Hyundai Kona Electric is currently priced in India between Rs 23.75 – 23.94 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the MG ZS EV in the country

The Hyundai Kona line-up was recently facelifted for the 2021MY, and the updated car features a slightly rejigged design both inside as well as on the outside. However, Hyundai is yet to reveal the updated fully-electric Kona EV which is sold in the Indian market. Ahead of its debut, KDesign AG has rendered the Kona EV facelift based on the recently revealed 2021 Kona facelift.

As compared to the pre-facelift version of the crossover SUV which is sold here in India, the rendered car features an all-new front fascia with a similar split-headlamp design. The LED headlamps feature a a three-module design, while the bonnet has been extended. The contrasting silver skid plate adds to the car’s sportiness appeal.

The rendered car seems to be based on the N-Line variant of the 2021 Kona which was also a part of the recently revealed line-up. The two major elements that set the Kona N-Line apart from the Kona facelift up front include a unique three-slot mesh air intake design above the front grille, as well as a completely restructured bumper.

These elements can be seen on this rendered Kona Electric as well. The alloy wheel design is the same as the car it is based on, however, it does feature a blue trim on the bottom of the doors. The biggest change, of course, is the closed radiator grille at the front, which make the front-end look slightly disproportionate.

Hyundai said that the updated Kona Electric will be revealed in the near future, but we do not expect the said car to be brought to India anytime soon, considering the fact that the pre-facelift model was launched here just over a year ago.

As of now, Hyundai offers the Kona Electric in India with a 39.2 kWh battery pack which has an ARAI-certified range of 452 km. The Hyundai SUV comes with an electric motor that produces 136 PS and 395 Nm, which helps the car sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 10 seconds, before topping out at 155 kmph.