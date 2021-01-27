2021 Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift India Launch Expected Soon

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric gets subtle exterior revisions and an updated interior along with the addition of new features

Late last year, Hyundai unveiled the facelifted version of the Kona Electric in the overseas markets. Standing in line with the IC-engined Kona’s design, the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is expected to go on sale in India soon. The zero-emission SUV has been decently received domestically and it will receive same styling updates as in the latest model sold elsewhere.

The Hyundai Kona Electric competes directly against MG ZS EV in India and it managed to garner a total of 183 units in the Calendar Year 2020 with a market share of 4.42 per cent. The Nexon EV topped the sales standings with 2,602 units while the MG ZS EV posted 1,243 units during the same period. The 2021 Kona Electric brings in fresh design revisions that help in differentiating itself from the regular model.

Besides the exterior updates, it has gained changes to be chances along with the inclusion of new features. Firstly, on the outside, the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric boasts of new LED Daytime Running Lights and restyled triple array LED headlamps while the absence of the front grille panel renders a smooth flowing front end compared to the petrol powered Kona.

The lower air intakes, bold bonnet lines, dual-tone roof with black roof rails, aggressive cuts and creases do exist while the rear features restyled wraparound LED tail lamps with Hyundai badge in the middle. The design updates are rather subtle to keep the existing Kona Electric extend its lifespan. As for the interior, it comes with the optional 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system globally.

It features a 10.25-inch digital instrumentation as standard while an eight-inch touchscreen is expected to be offered in India. Other key changes include heated seats and USB port for rear occupants, upgraded BlueLink connectivity options, voice control, remote charging, blind spot assistance, rear cross traffic assistance, safe exit warning and so on.

No mechanical changes are possible as the Hyundai Kona Electric will be equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery and an electric motor capable of 136 horsepower to give out a 304 km range and a 64 kWh battery capable of 483 km driving range on a single charge have been carried over in the international markets. India is expected to continue with the 39 kWh Li-ion battery pack and a 136 hp motor capable of 452 km range.