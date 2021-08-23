2021 Hyundai i20 N Line Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of Debut

The soon-to-launch Hyundai i20 N Line will be available with a 120 PS turbo-petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT

Hyundai India is all set to debut its first N Line model in India – i20 N Line – on August 24. This new model will be a performance-spec version of the i20 hatchback that is already on sale in our market. The manufacturer had previously released a few teasers for the vehicle in our country, giving us hints about what to expect.

The forthcoming Hyundai i20 N Line has now started arriving at dealerships, and pictures of the same have popped up on the internet. In the spy images, we do see that the vehicle gets a new set of alloy wheels, which look the same as the international-spec version in design. The dual-tip exhaust is also visible, but well-placed wrapping has hidden a few other design details.

The new i20 N Line will also get side skirts and a faux diffuser on the rear bumper, both of which are skillfully hidden on this model. The front fascia is not visible here, but thanks to the teasers, we already know that the front grille will be new. The front bumper will be restyled as well, and the car will get new foglamp housings.

There will be a few changes to the interior as well, like a new steering wheel, new pedals, and updated upholstery. The front row will likely get buckets seats, and the ambient lighting system will also be upgraded. However, the dashboard design will remain unchanged, along with the equipment list. Features on offer will include a digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, etc.

The N Line version of the i20 will have just one engine option on offer – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, with 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT, and the vehicle will likely feature changes to the suspension setup and steering system for improved handling.

Hyundai i20 N Line will be available in three variants – N6 iMT, N8 iMT, and N8 DCT – with prices expected to start around the Rs. 12 lakh mark (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Tata Altroz i-Turbo in the Indian market.

Image credit: Tushar Pawar