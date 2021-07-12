2021 Hyundai i20 Era Exterior & Interior Detailed In Walkaround Video

2021 Hyundai i20 Era is devoid of features such as projector headlamps, fog lamps, central locking, piano black grille trim, etc

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the third generation i20 last year in the domestic market and it competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo in the competitive premium hatchback segment. The i20 continues to be the second best-selling model in its space and its range will be expanded with the addition of a new base variant.

The latest Hyundai i20 has been deemed a little expensive over its rivals and thus a new entry-level variant could help its cause. The 2021 Hyundai i20 Era has reached the dealer yard as you could see in this video and its exterior as well as cabin details can be clearly seen. Being a base variant, it is devoid of a number of features to be positioned aggressively.

On the outside, the projector headlights and piano black finish to the radiator grille are no more as halogen units are used as in the Magna grade. It also lacks fog lights and expectedly, the alloy wheels are opted out in favour of a set of 14-inch steel wheels. The Magna, on the other hand, has 15-inchers and 16-inchers are offered as we move up the trim levels.

The turn signals are positioned on the front fenders as opposed to them integrated on the manual wing mirrors. The tail lamps are not LEDs and body-coloured door handles are available along with a roof-mounted antenna. On the inside, the dashboard is done up in black and the mounted controls on the steering wheel are limited.

The second-largest carmaker in the country will sell the 2021 i20 Era with driver and co-passenger power windows only and the central locking feature is taken off the features list. We do expect the prices of the 2021 Hyundai i20 Era to be lower than the Magna by Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 80,000, and this it could cost around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The i20 derives power from a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The bigger petrol delivers 82 bhp and 113 Nm while the diesel mill kicks out 99 bhp and 240 Nm. The turbo petrol pumps out 118 bhp and 172 Nm. A five-speed manual, a six-speed MT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT and a CVT are on offer.