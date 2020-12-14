2021 Hyundai Elantra Launched In Malaysia In A Fully Loaded Trim

2021 Hyundai Elantra for Malaysia derives power from a 1.6-litre engine developing 123 PS maximum power at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm at 4,500 rpm

The seventh generation Hyundai Elantra is brought into the Malaysian market as a CBU import and is priced at RM158,888 (on-road excluding insurance, introductory) – Rs. 28.90 lakh approximately. Available in a fully-loaded 1.6-litre IVT trim, it adheres to the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy followed by the brand globally. It measures 4,675 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width and stands 1,430 mm tall.

Compared to its predecessor, it is 55 mm longer, 25 mm wider and stands 20 mm lower to the ground and it also has bigger proportions than the Honda Civic along with a bootspace of 474 litres. Based on the third generation K3 modular architecture that can also be found in the eight-gen Sonata, it has a wider track and low slung with the nose section pointing downwards.

The front fascia comprises of a prominent cascading grille with sweptback bi-LED headlamps and an equally aggressive angled lower bumper section. It has sharp lines and creases all around the body with a large greenhouse for the better of occupant space. It is powered by a 1.6-litre Smartstream MPI DOHC naturally-aspirated dual VVT engine developing 123 PS maximum power at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

The engine is connected to a CVT or as Hyundai calls IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission). It helps in the new Elantra reaching zero to 100 kmph in 10.4 seconds before topping out 196 kmph. The claimed fuel economy is rated at 17.85 kmpl. As for the mechanicals, MacPherson struts up front and torsion beam rear suspension are utilised along with ventilated front disc and solid rear discs.

Some of the highlights in the equipment list are LED DRLs, full width LED tail lamps, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch LCD colour display, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated and heated front seats, dual-zone auto AC, rear AC vents, heated steering wheel, handsfree tailgate, and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) among others.

Hyundai’s SmartSense safety suite enables Forward Collision Assist Junction, Blind Spot Collision with Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision (RCCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), etc in the 2021 Hyundai Elantra.