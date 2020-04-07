2021 Hyundai Elantra Detailed In Official Walkaround Video

The upcoming new-gen Elantra will hit the US dealerships later this year, while we do not expect it to be brought to the Indian market until next year

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra’s revealing has been overshadowed by the ongoing COVID-19 global outbreak. Since the upcoming new-gen Elantra is one of the highly-anticipated Hyundai cars globally, the Korean carmaker has resorted to taking the matter in its own hands.

Considering the compact sedan’s popularity in the American market, Hyundai Motor America has released an official walkaround video covering both, the exteriors as well as the interiors of the upcoming car. To begin with, the new Elantra is underpinned by a new architecture that has helped Hyundai stretch its wheelbase by about an inch, and also add 2 inches in overall length.

In terms of design, the previous-gen model’s sharp and pointy characteristics have been replaced with more flowing lines, since the upcoming seventh-gen Elantra is a perfect example of Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design language. Upfront, the sedan comes equipped with a wide cascading grille, flanked by sharp LED headlamps. Two new bold character lines can be seen running down the hood of the car.

On the sides, the 2021 Elantra gets a coupe-like sloping roofline which are coupled with the strong wedge lines to make the car look more aggressive than the outgoing model. Apart from that, the car has also been equipped with stylish new dual-tone alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, the new Elantra gets T-shaped LED tail lamps, which are connected with an LED strip running across the boot, with bold Elantra badging placed under it.

The video then takes us through the cabin of the 2021 Elantra, which has been completely revamped as compared to the previous model. The dual-screen setup takes the center stage, and consists of a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a fully digital instrument cluster of the same size. Apart form that, the car also gets an all-new steering wheel.

The 2021 Elantra will come equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 147 hp power and 179 Nm torque. For the first time, Elantra will also be offered with a hybrid powertrain. The Elantra Hybrid will get a 1.6-litre GDI petrol motor coupled to a 32 kW electric motor producing a combined power and torque output of 139 hp and 264 Nm respectively.