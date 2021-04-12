2021 Hyundai Custo MPV Images Leaked Online Ahead Of Debut

The 2021 Hyundai Custo is expected to be exclusive to the Chinese market initially, and will likely be offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine

In order to cater to the ever-growing MPV trend in China, Hyundai is in the works of introducing a brand-new people mover that will be exclusive to the Chinese market, at least initially. Known as the ‘Custo’, the car has been spied on test a few times in the past without any camouflage, and now, new images of the MPV have been leaked on the internet.

The recent images reveal the 2021 Hyundai Custo in all its glory, leaving no stone unturned. At the front, the car gets sleek LED headlamps that merge into the large cascading radiator grille that also houses the Hyundai emblem. The Custo gets vertical fog lamp housing with chrome embellishments, as well as a front faux skid plate.

Moving to the sides, the Cuso features sliding rear doors, however, that’s not probably the biggest highlight of the car’s side profile. In a bid to make the Custo look butch, Hyundai has added massive plastic cladding on the wheel arches, which honestly gives the impression that the MPV has giant wheel wells and is running on tiny wheels. Hyundai could’ve skipped that bit.

The rear-end features slim wraparound LED taillights which are connected together with a red stripe that runs across the entire tailgate. The HYUNDAI lettering has been placed just under that red stripe. Another image reveals what looks like a different variant with a blacked-out portion between the aforementioned stripe and where the registration plate is supposed to be placed.

Two alloy wheel designs have been revealed, and while one of them features a rather conventional design, the other one is a diamond-cut dual-tone unit that will likely be offered with the higher models.

The Custo is expected to come equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine coupled to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine is expected to produce around 237 hp of max power and 353 Nm of peak torque. For now, we do not expect the Custo to be included in Hyundai’s plans for the Indian market.