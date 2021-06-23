2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive Launched In India At Rs. 13.18 Lakh

2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant comes with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, etc

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a new variant into the Creta’s lineup as part of expanding the range. The new SX Executive trim has been made available in both petrol and diesel engine options and is linked with a six-speed manual transmission. The mid-spec trim sits between the S and SX variants and thus more affordable than the latter.

The 2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive is Rs. 78,000 cheaper than the SX and it also devoid of some features and compared to the S, it is close to Rs. 1 lakh more expensive. It misses out on features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity but Hyundai gives the option to choose that as an accessory.

Some of the other features that are not available in the 2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive are Arkamys audio system, burglar alarm, chromed-out door handles, voice recognition button, etc. The features list of the SX Executive comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

It also comes with a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear disc brakes, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), hill assist function, 17-inch silver finished alloy wheels and so on. The 2021 Hyundai Creta SX Executive trim is priced at Rs. 13.18 lakh for petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 14.18 lakh for the diesel variant (both prices, ex-showroom).

In comparison, the SX trim equipped with six-speed manual transmission costs Rs. 13.96 lakh for petrol and Rs. 14.96 lakh for diesel (both prices, ex-showroom). The 2021 Hyundai Creta carries a price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes up to Rs. 17.70 lakh for the range-topping variant (ex-showroom).

The Creta competes against Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and others in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. The SX Executive is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol producing 115 PS and 144 Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel engine kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm. Both are linked with a six-speed manual transmission only.