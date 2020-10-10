2021 Hyundai Azera (Grandeur) Luxury Sedan Detailed In A Video

Here, we have a brief video, which showcases the exterior and interior of the 2021 Hyundai Azera/Grandeur

The 2021 Azera is one of the most luxurious cars Hyundai has ever built, save for the vehicles under its Genesis sub-brand. The Azera (or Grandeur, as it called in a few markets) is the flagship model sold under the Hyundai brand, and has a lot of luxury and technology on offer. Here, we have a video, posted by Supercar TV, which briefly walks us through the exterior and the interior of the Azera sedan.

The styling of the Azera is quite unique, and rather polarising as well. At the front, we see a massive grille with 3D mesh elements, with LED DRLs integrated on to it, much like the new Tucson. The headlights are sleek and sharp, and there’s a wide air dam at the bottom of the bumper, with additional air vents on the sides.

The side profile is quite conservative compared to the front. There’s a strong shoulder line running from the front to the rear. The wheels have a beautiful design, with a dual-tone finish. At the rear, the single-piece LED taillight grabs the most attention, followed by the quad tailpipes and Azera/Grandeur badging on the tailgate. As for the interior of the car, it is just as pretty as the exterior, and has a lot of tech on offer.

The car offers a leather-wrapped steering wheel (with integrated controls and paddle shifters), leather-trimmed centre console with silver garnish, separate touchpad for the climate control system, ambient lighting system (64 colours), a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument console, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin design exudes luxury, and feels more like a German car than a South Korean one!

There are plenty of safety features available here as well, like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist Junction Turning (FCA-JT), Parking Collision Avoidance Assist Reverse (PCA-R), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), Highway Driving Assistance (HDA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), and Safe Exit Assist. There’s also a dust sensor and an in-cabin air-filter available in the car.

The 2021 Hyundai Azera is available with four powertrain options. The first one is a 2.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 engine with 198 PS and 248 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 3.3-litre V6 petrol motor, which generates 294 PS and 343 Nm. The other two engine options include a 2.4-litre petrol/electric hybrid powertrain and a 3.0-litre petrol/LPG engine.