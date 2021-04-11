2021 Hyundai Aura Price Hiked, New Features Added

The Hyundai Aura is now priced from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 9.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), and continues to be offered with the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines

The Hyundai Aura was launched in the Indian market in January 2020 as a replacement for the Xcent sub-4m sedan. The car has managed to perform fairly well in its segment that also currently consists of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaza, Ford Aspire and the Tata Tigor.

Following the current industry trend, Hyundai has now hiked the price of the Aura sedan. With immediate effect, the sub-4m compact sedan is now Rs 4,240 dearer the entire line-up. Along with the price hike, Hyundai has also added some new features while deleted a few of the existing ones from Aura’s equipment list.

With the price revision, the Hyundai Aura will now be retailed at a starting price of Rs 5.92 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Talking about the new equipment, the Aura now gets a new rear wing spoiler above its boot lid that surely enhances its overall look. This spoiler will be offered across all variants, apart from the base E trim. Also, the 15-inch steel rims on the AMT variants will now get a gunmetal finish instead of the 3M graphics.

Apart from the addition of these new features, there are also a few features that have been deleted as well. The Arkamys audio system that was offered from SX trim onwards has been removed altogether. Hyundai is yet to confirm if a replacement is on the cards. Also, the base E trim will now be offered with a 13-inch steel rim spare wheel. Apart from these, the rest of the features have been carried over.

This is the second price revision that the Aura has received, with the first one being witnessed in January 2021. As of now, Hyundai offers the sedan with three different engines including a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre diesel unit, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is rated at 83 PS/114 Nm, the oil burner makes 75 PS power and 190 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine on the other hand, produces 100 PS of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the 1.2-litre NA petrol and diesel engines are also offered with an optional AMT.