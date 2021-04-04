2021 Hyundai Aura Gets Rear Spoiler And Revised Features List

2021 Hyundai Aura continues to be offered with three engine options and Arkamys audio system has been removed from the features list of the SX and SX (O) variants

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Aura as a direct replacement to the Xcent and it has been well received amongst customers. The Aura primarily competes against Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the domestic market and it regularly ends up as the third most sold compact sedan in the country in the monthly sales charts with decent numbers.

To spice things up, the second largest carmaker in India will soon add new features into the mix and the details have been leaked online. The key visual addition will undoubtedly be the new rear spoiler mounted on the boot lid and it will be available in the S, SX and SX Optional trims. The entry-level E variant ditches 14-inch spare wheel in place of a 13-incher.

Moreover, the Arkamys audio will be removed form the features list of the SX and SX (O) variants. The S trim gains what has been called as the Steel Style Wheel while the AMT spec variant comes with 3M Graphics in a Gun Metal shade for 2021. Besides these minor updates, the Hyundai Aura remains the same inside and out.



It is offered in a wide engine choice: a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.2-litre U2 diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The bigger gasoline motor is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque while the oil-burner develops 74 bhp and 190 Nm. The smaller turbo petrol kicks out 99 bhp and 172 Nm and is the same unit found in i20 and Venue.

As standard, a five-speed manual transmission is available while a five-speed AMT is an option. Expect minor hike in prices as the Hyundai Aura currently costs between Rs. 5.92 lakh and Rs. 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).



The five-seater is also retailed in a CNG version based on the S trim and is priced at Rs. 7.44 (ex-showroom) with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 68 bhp and 95 Nm and is claimed to have a mileage of 28 km/kg.