2021 Honda XRE 300 (Himalayan Rival) Unveiled With New Updates

2021 Honda XRE 300 is powered by a 291.6 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 26 horsepower and 27 Nm

The 2021 version of the Honda XRE 300 has been introduced in the South American country of Brazil and is offered in variants like XRE Adventure and XRE Rally. It competes against a host of dual-purpose adventure motorcycles including Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yamaha XTZ 250 and is currently the top-selling adv in its segment.

Priced identical to the Royal Enfield. Himalayan, the 2021 Honda XRE 300 looks like a baby Africa Twin. It boasts a dual-LED headlight setup, shark LED turn indicators, pointed nose section, sculpted fuel tank, upswept exhaust, raked front forks with long travel suiting the off-roading needs, Pro Link rear suspension, sturdy grab rail, single-piece seat with raised pillion setup, and a short windscreen.

The wide handlebar setup offers an upright riding position while the footpegs are body panels are sleek with XRE graphics. The fully digital instrument cluster is angled towards the rider. As for the performance, the 2021 Honda XRE derives power from a 291.6 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 26 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque and the FlexOne tech enables an easy switch between petrol and ethanol fuels.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission and the motorcycle is claimed to have a top speed of 135 kmph. It runs on spoked wheels up front and rear (21-inch front and 18-inch rear) with off-road focussed knobby rubber. As for the braking, a 256 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc are employed, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

It also features a guide to prevent the drive train from getting loose along with a chain protector. In India, the adv space is certainly growing and Honda recently launched the CB200X derived from the Hornet 2.0. Whether the XRE 300 will be considered or not for launch in the near future is yet unknown but the name was trademarked a few years ago.

While the trademark would not necessarily mean the motorcycle would definitely launch locally, it will make for an attractive proposition against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure.