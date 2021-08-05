2021 Honda Super Cub 125 With Modern Design Is Here

The updated 2021 Honda Super Cub 125 gets a phone charger and revised engine, along with new paint options and pillion seat as standard

Honda Super Cub 125 has been recently unveiled in the United Kingdom, and it looks a whole lot more modern than its predecessor. The geared moped has also received a slew of other changes for added practicality. It will go on sale in the UK by this month itself. Well, it is priced at GBP 3,499, which is Rs. 3.61 lakh when converted to Indian Rupee.

In the updated avatar, the Super Cub 125 has an eye-catching appearance, at least in the Matte Axis Grey Metallic paint scheme. The front-end has a perfect balance of retro charm and modern lines. And so is the case with the rest of the design. However, it now comes with a pillion seat and footrests as a standard affair across the range, which wasn’t the case earlier.

The suspension setup also remains the same, with telescopic forks on the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. However, Honda engineers have tuned the springs to offer better ride quality and to support the increased load of the pillion.

In addition, Honda has also updated the power plant here. The Super Cub 125 uses a 124cc, Euro-5 compliant, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that continues to belt out 9.7 PS of peak power and 10.4 Nm of max torque. Also, the 4-speed gearbox on the Super Cub remains unchanged. But, the bore and stroke values of the motor are altered. It now gets a longer stroke and a shorter bore.

The increment in stroke length is measured at 3.2 mm, while the bore is shorter by 2.4 mm. The braking setup of the Super Cub comprises a 220 mm disc for the front wheel and a 130 mm drum for the rear wheel. In fact, it also gets single-channel ABS as standard fitment.

Nevertheless, the Super Cub comes with a phone charger to ensure that the user is not running out of connectivity. The Indian debut of the Super Cub isn’t something that Honda is excited about. Keeping aside the high price, Indian consumer now lacks interest in geared scooters, ever since Vespa and Chetak got discontinued.